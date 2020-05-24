Collaboration during pandemic under CCI scanner

“Many businesses are already facing supply chain disruptions, reduced consumer demand, and resultant cash flow issues. Businesses are certainly pushed hard to find solutions to overcome the crisis caused by the pandemic. The natural instinct of human beings to overcome a crisis like this is to unite and cooperate," said Zia Mody chairman of the CII National Committee on Regulatory Affairs and founding partner of law firm AZB & Partners. “Against this backdrop, it is important for companies to stay conscious of their continuing obligation under competition law," she added.