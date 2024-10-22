’Collapsed like house of cards’: CCTV captures moment when Bengaluru building crumbled amid heavy rains

A building collapse in Bengaluru's Babusapalya area resulted in one death and left five workers trapped. Fourteen others were rescued. The incident occurred amid heavy rains, prompting a search and rescue operation involving multiple emergency teams

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published22 Oct 2024, 09:33 PM IST
'Collapsed like house of cards': CCTV captures moment when Bengaluru building crumbled amid heavy rains
’Collapsed like house of cards’: CCTV captures moment when Bengaluru building crumbled amid heavy rains

At least one worker was killed, and several others were feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru’s Babusapalya area on Tuesday, October 22, amid heavy rains. 

One worker was reportedly killed in the mishap while 14 others were rescued. Five workers are still feared trapped under the rubble and a search and rescue operation is underway.

A CCTV camera captured the moment the house came crashing down. The video shows the under-construction building collapsing like a ‘house of cards’. 

 

Twenty people were trapped. One of them has died, and 14 were rescued. Five are still missing," D Devaraja, DCP (East) Bengaluru, told ANI.

According to locals, the incident took place around 1.00 pm.

According to Bangalore police the rescue teams have reached the Babusapalya area in east Bengaluru, where the building is located, and efforts are on to clear the debris and pull the trapped people out.

The police said two fire and emergency department rescue vans have been pressed into rescue operations. Fourteen workers have been rescued so far.

“After we received information regarding the collapse of the building, fire tenders and personnel were rushed to the spot. Teams of SDRF, NDRF have also reached the spot and rescue operation is underway. 5 people are currently trapped...Around 15-20 labourers were living in the building...Efforts are underway to rescue them...," Karnataka DG of Fire Services, Prashant Kumar Thakur said.

"A total of 20 people were there. Seven of our workers were on site, and one of them has died. The building collapsed due to heavy rainfall. It was a seven-story building. Three others have been injured and hospitalized," an eyewitness told ANI.

"We are labourers working here. When we were on a lunch break at around 1.00 pm, we heard a loud sound, and the building started shaking. A man who was working inside the building died on the spot," another eyewitness, Mehfoos, recounted.

It is important to note that the incident has occurred at a time when the city is reeling underincessant rainsfor the past three days, bringing several residential areas and roads under knee-deep water.

Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed to evacuate marooned people using coracles.

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 09:33 PM IST
      Popular in News

