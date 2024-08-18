Kolkata doctor’s parents, colleagues leak ’BIG fish’ theory: ‘She was targeted because…’

The father of the murdered doctor doubts she was killed in the seminar hall and trusts the CBI investigation. Her mother noted she disliked going to RG Kar Hospital. Colleagues believe she was targeted because she knew too much.

Written By Alka Jain
Updated18 Aug 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Members of LGBTQ+ community and activists take out a protest rally from College street to Shyambazar over rape and murder of a trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, India, on Saturday, August 17, 2024. (Hindustan Times)
Members of LGBTQ+ community and activists take out a protest rally from College street to Shyambazar over rape and murder of a trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, India, on Saturday, August 17, 2024. (Hindustan Times)

Kolkata doctor rape case: Some colleagues of the postgraduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata revealed important details about the case. They believe it's not a simple crime case as the victim could have been targeted.

The victim was under massive work pressure, including 36 hours of continuous shift, her diaries disclosed. One of her colleagues also told The Times of India that the trainee's death was not a simple rape and murder case.

Her colleague asked how the accused, Sanjay Roy, got to know that the victim was alone in the seminar hall. “Roy could be a part of a plot hatched by a big fish. She was targeted. How did the civic volunteer know she was alone in the seminar hall at that time?” the colleague told the publication.

Another colleague claimed the victim was trying to expose the possible drug siphoning racket in her department. “She might have known too much about something,” he said.

Also Read | Kolkata rape case LIVE: Healthcare services in Bengal affected for 10th day

‘She didn’t like going to RG Kar'

The mother of the 31-year-old doctor revealed that her daughter had expressed reluctance about going to the hospital in the days leading up to the attack. "She used to say that she didn’t like going to RG Kar anymore," the mother said.

“They were not letting us see our dead daughter’s face. We kept pleading but weren’t allowed to see her face. We were told an investigation was going on. They made us suffer a lot,” the mother of the doctor said.

Also Read | ‘Victim worked for 48 hours at a stretch’, CBI investigation reveals

‘Doubt if she was killed in seminar hall’

The victim's father doubts if his daughter was killed in the seminar hall. He said, “We found lapses by the police and informed the CBI. We now doubt if she was murdered in the seminar hall. It might be that she was killed elsewhere.”

He also expressed confidence in the CBI's investigation and called for the harshest punishment for those responsible.

His comments came amid suspicions that renovations near the third-floor seminar hall of the chest department in the emergency building of the hospital were intended to conceal crucial evidence.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

18 Aug 2024, 10:39 AM IST
