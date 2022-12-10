Collective efforts needed to eliminate TB from India by 2025: Uttar Pradesh Gov

Collective efforts needed to eliminate TB from India by 2025: Uttar Pradesh Gov1 min read . 07:26 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday urged citizens to work collectively towards the elimination of TB from the country by 2025 on a war footing.
On the occasion of Universal Health Coverage Day 2022 celebrations, Anandiben Patel praised the work of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers in providing last mile delivery of healthcare services.
“I am happy to learn that more than 1.33 lakh HWCs have now become operational and are working as hubs of teleconsultations services", she stated.
She further encouraged the medical professionals at these Centers to create awareness regarding screening for various diseases among the local population, emphasizing that collaborative effort is essential for eradicating the nation of diseases.
Applauding the spirit and progress of the initiative Nikshay-Mitra, she said “With collaborative effort of Centre, States, communities and individuals, we can easily achieve goal of TB - mukt Bharat by 2025. Let us all come forward and become a Ni-kshay Mitra to support TB patients.“
The theme of the UHC day 2022 is “Build the World We Want: A Healthy Future for All". Highlighting the importance of health coverage in building a healthy future for all, UHC strives to ensure that all people have access to quality health services without suffering financial hardship when paying for these services.
In light of its significance, UHC also features as a key priority in G20 India Health track and comprises as a key target for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030.
The event was also attended by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, R S Sharma, CEO, NHA, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Roli Singh, AS&MD (NHM), senior officers from Centre, States, UTs, and representatives from development partners.
