The Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank issues the UGC guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities in view of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
College exams could be held on meeting apps: UGC

1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2020, 06:48 PM IST Written By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • UGC and the MHRD are planning to conduct PhD, MPhil exams via online mediums in different Indian universities
  • If the new rule is implemented, internal examinations can be taken online

Abrupt lockdowns have left students and institutions struggling with important dates and tasks. The University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Human Resource Development Ministry are planning to conduct PhD, MPhil exams via online mediums in different Indian universities. The UGC and the MHRD have also notified concerned universities about this change in plan.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said, "Phd, MPhil exams, practicals, viva etc can be conducted through Skype or any other meeting apps."

The new change will allow colleges and students to conduct examinations without any further delay. If the new rule is implemented, internal examinations can be taken online. Students' viva tests can also be conducted via Skype or any other similar meeting apps.

A report by IANS claims that the universities will be able to resume regular classes once the lockdown is removed. The report claims classes for the first year will start from September 1 while for the second and third years the classes will start from August 1. However, students of various colleges will still have to appear for basic exams in July.

The UGC continued to emphasize the importance of online examination and has recommended universities to conduct internal exams online which also includes internal exams.

Adhering to the advice of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the date of filling the entrance examination forms for various universities.

According to the orders of the NTA, the date of filling the form for the entrance examinations of Jawaharlal Nehru University, National Council for Hotel Management 'G' and for Phd and MBA from IGNOU has been extended till May 15.

