Colleges reopening only in phases, students will get to opt for study from home

“Safety of students and staff are of paramount importance and cannot be compromised in the current situation. I think, education providers and regulators will have to think about a time period from now till April and devise ways on how to deal with it. I don’t see this problem as a five-year problem but of the current academic year," said Aditya Berlia, chairman of the Delhi chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), and joint secretary of Apeejay Education Society that promotes a chain of schools and colleges.