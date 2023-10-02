Colleges to boost microchip talent pool
New Delhi: In a move aimed at nurturing a skilled workforce for semiconductor testing and manufacturing, around 300 engineering colleges in India have introduced chip and circuitry engineering programmes with a particular emphasis on very large-scale integration (VLSI).