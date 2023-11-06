Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of three new judges for the apex court

Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of three new judges for the appointment of apex court judges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Augustine George Masih and Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta recommended for elevation to the Centre for Supreme Court judges.

