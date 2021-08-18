Collegium recommends 9 names for appointment as SC judges, includes 3 women

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said its Collegium has recommended the names of nine persons to the Union government for appointment as judges at the top court. The names also include three sitting women judges of different high courts.

The apex court said the Collegium—headed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana—in its meeting held on 17 August, has recommended names of four chief justices of different high courts for elevation as Supreme Court judges.

The four chief justices are — Justices Abhay Shreeniwas Oka (Chief Justice of Karnataka high court), Vikram Nath (Chief Justice of Gujarat high court), Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari (Chief Justice of Sikkim high court) and Justice Hima Kohli (Chief Justice of Telengana high court).

The top court said Justice B.V. Nagarathna from Karnataka high court, Justice C.T. Ravikumar of Kerala high court, Justice M.M. Sundresh of Madras high court and Justice Bela Trivedi from the Gujarat high court have also been recommended for elevation as Supreme Court judges by the Collegium.

The top court Collegium has also recommended the name of Senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha, whose name if cleared, would become the sixth lawyer to be elevated to the apex court bench directly from the Bar.

The five-member Supreme Court Collegium comprising of Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justices U U Lalit, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud, and L Nageswara Rao.

The recommendations, if accepted by the union government, will fill all current vacancies taking the working strength to 33.

