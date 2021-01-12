Collusive threat from China and Pak to India can't be ignored: Army chief

Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday said the National Democratic Alliance government had assured the military that they would get all the funds required for defending the country and modernisation of forces amid signs of the military standoff between India and China getting prolonged.

Addressing his annual press conference ahead of Army Day on 15 January, Naravane in response to a question said that the Indian Army was prepared for a long drawn out standoff in Ladakh similar to what had happened in Sumdorong Chu in Arunachal Pradesh. That standoff which began in June 1986 ended in August 1995. The ongoing Ladakh standoff began in May 2020 when India noticed intrusions by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the amassing of a large number of Chinese forces on its side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border. Despite a minor pullback of troops and many rounds of talks at the military and diplomatic levels, tensions have remained unabated and currently India has deployed almost 50,000 troops on its border mirroring a Chinese deployment on its side.

“We will ensure that we reach a solution that is acceptable and not detrimental to our interests. If talks get prolonged, so be it and we are prepared to hold our ground," Naravane said. Any solution will be based on “mutual and equal security," he said.

On the challenge posed by China and Pakistan together, Naravane said there was an “aspect of collusivity" that “cannot be wished away."

“A two front threat is something we must be prepared to deal with," he added later.

He also said that the events of the past year had shown that the forward for the Indian Army was to transform itself into a technology enabled force from a manpower intensive one. He said the Indian army was committed to restructuring at the tri-service level – something that the Indian government has been aiming for to make the three services lean and mean.

In response to questions on the budget for the Indian Army, Naravane said in the past year while other ministries had been told to cut down on their spending, there was no such restriction on the ministry of defence. “We are hopeful that at the revised expenditure stage we will get more funds," he said. For the personnel posted in Ladakh, provisions had been made for high altitude clothing, shelter and rations, he said adding that the number of soldiers falling victim to high altitude injuries was 0.15% in the year 2020 which was only marginally higher than 0.13 % in the previous year.

Naravane however said that a move to monetize military land assets has been on hold temporarily because of a fall in real estate prices due to the pandemic. “As far as land monetisation is concerned, there has been a lot of progress. We have got permission for equal value infrastructure. We will go ahead with the monetisation of land. But because there is a covid situation, land prices have also fallen. Hence, we are waiting. As the situation improves, we will move it forward," he said.

The comments on the budget assume significance given that analysts have expressed concern over the shrinking share of resources for modernisation given the large portion of the defence budget that gets consumed by salaries and pensions. In 2010-11, defence expenditure was 2.5% of GDP and 16.3% of central government expenditure, which decreased to 2.1% of GDP and 15.5% of government expenditure in 2020-21. This is a standing committee recommendation in 2018 that the ministry of defence should be allocated a fixed budget of about 3% of GDP. With the economy in a recession – thanks to the disruption caused by the covid-19 pandemic, the government has already cut back on non-priority spending in FY21 to step up capital expenditure, a priority. The re-prioritization of defence spending has also focused on projects that entail domestic procurement, rather than imports. The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended setting up a non-lapsable defence fund to tide over the fund crunch faced by the defence forces.

Naravane in his remarks said that the 80%-85% of the contracts signed for modernization were with Indian companies in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “self reliant" India. He also disclosed that the Indian Army was easing itself out of counter insurgency operations in India’s northeast with one brigade (about 3,000 men) already withdrawn with two more possibly being pulled out.

