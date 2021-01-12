Collusive threat from China and Pak to India can't be ignored: Army chief

The comments on the budget assume significance given that analysts have expressed concern over the shrinking share of resources for modernisation given the large portion of the defence budget that gets consumed by salaries and pensions. In 2010-11, defence expenditure was 2.5% of GDP and 16.3% of central government expenditure, which decreased to 2.1% of GDP and 15.5% of government expenditure in 2020-21. This is a standing committee recommendation in 2018 that the ministry of defence should be allocated a fixed budget of about 3% of GDP. With the economy in a recession – thanks to the disruption caused by the covid-19 pandemic, the government has already cut back on non-priority spending in FY21 to step up capital expenditure, a priority. The re-prioritization of defence spending has also focused on projects that entail domestic procurement, rather than imports. The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended setting up a non-lapsable defence fund to tide over the fund crunch faced by the defence forces.