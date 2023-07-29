‘Colonial legacy’: Indian Navy ends practice of carrying batons with immediate effect1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 07:15 PM IST
Indian Navy ends practice of carrying batons by personnel, citing colonial legacy.
The Indian Navy announced on Saturday that it would end the practice of carrying batons with ‘immediate effect’. A ceremonial baton will now be placed in the office of the head of the organisation of every unit - to be handed over within the office as part of a change of command. The move is in line with the government's efforts to shed India's colonial legacy.
