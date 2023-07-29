Hello User
Home/ News / India/  ‘Colonial legacy’: Indian Navy ends practice of carrying batons with immediate effect

‘Colonial legacy’: Indian Navy ends practice of carrying batons with immediate effect

1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 07:15 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Indian Navy ends practice of carrying batons by personnel, citing colonial legacy.

Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Trikand mission deployed in the Persian Gulf & Gulf of Oman

The Indian Navy announced on Saturday that it would end the practice of carrying batons with ‘immediate effect’. A ceremonial baton will now be placed in the office of the head of the organisation of every unit - to be handed over within the office as part of a change of command. The move is in line with the government's efforts to shed India's colonial legacy.

“With the passage of time, carrying of batons by naval personnel has become a norm. The symbolism of authority or power pot heated through the holding of a baton is a colonial legacy that is out of place in a transtormed navy of Amrit Kaal," read an official communique released by the Indian Navy.

“Carrying of batons by all personnel including those from the provost be discontinued with immediate effect," the letter added.

ALSO READ: INS Khanjar rescues Indian fishermen stranded in Bay of Bengal

The Indian Defence forces have taken multiple steps to shed the legacies of the colonial era and the Indian Navy changed its insignia as well.

The new ensign or 'Nishaan' of the Indian Navy was also unveiled last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where it removed the remnants of the colonial past and reflects the country’s rich maritime heritage.

The new ensign is inspired by the seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

(With inputs from agencies)

