Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the developed nations for “lecturing India" on environment conservation when they have been the “biggest emitters of carbon" since 1850.

“Today, no nation directly exists as a colony to any other nation. But it does not mean that the colonial mindset has ended. This mindset is giving rise to many distortions. We can see a clear example of this in the hurdles cropping up in the development journey of developing nations," said the PM in his Constitution Day speech in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

“Attempts are made to shut the path and resources for developing nations through which developed nations reached where they are today. In past decades, a web of different terminologies was spun for this. But the aim has always been one, to stop the progress of developing nations," he added.

Referring to the recent COP26 summit, the PM said that the “colonial mindset" was in public view when the developed nations that have benefitted from fossil fuel-powered industrial growth, tried to persuade India to cut down carbon emissions.

“India has been living with nature embedded in its tradition, where God is seen even in plants, where the land is worshipped as the mother. For us, these values are not just confined to books," he said.

India was criticised by several countries for the change promoted by it to phase down, rather than phase out coal power, in the COP26 climate talks held in Scotland earlier this month.

But the country had maintained that fossil fuels and their use have enabled parts of the world to attain high levels of growth.

"Even now, developed countries have not completely phased out coal. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) refers to mitigation of GHG emissions from all sources. UNFCCC is not directed at any particular source. Developing countries have a right to their fair share of the global carbon budget and are entitled to the responsible use of fossil fuels within this scope," said Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav after the summit.

Yadav, head of the Indian delegation at the Glasgow conference, said that the world needs to awaken to the reality that the current climate crisis has been precipitated by unsustainable lifestyles and wasteful consumption patterns in the developed countries.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.