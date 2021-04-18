In order to limit vehicular traffic on Mumbai roads and to allow vehicles related to essential services with more ease, the Mumbai Police has decided to implement a colour code in the city amid Covid-19 restrictions.

Moving out for essentials? Know your stickers-



Red-For medical services vehicles



Green-For eatables/food transport vehicles



Yellow-For vehicles of essential workers



W.e.f. 8pm on 18 Apr-7am on 1 May#EssentialStickers pic.twitter.com/Mr6eoSMxwx — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 17, 2021





A red sticker will be used for vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, and transportation of essential medical supplies;

Green for vehicles carrying consumable items (fruits, vegetables, dairy products etc) and

Yellow for essential services including the movement of officials from the government, telephone department, electricity department and the media.

These stickers will be provided free of charge by the Mumbai Police and will be used to navigate traffic conditions.

The stickers, which should be six-inch circles, will also be made available at 'nakabandi' points and toll nakas for free.

Maharashtra remains one of the worst affected states hit by the pandemic. The state on Saturday registered another highest single-day surge in terms of daily cases with 67,123 fresh coronavirus disease cases which took its tally to 3,770,707. The death toll in the state inched towards 60,000 as 419 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 59,970. Mumbai recorded 8811 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday taking the tally in the city to 571,018. The death toll also crossed the 12,000-mark with 51 fresh fatalities. Out of the total active cases, 87,369 are in Mumbai, including 8,834 in the last 24 hours.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.