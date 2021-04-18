Colour-coded stickers on Mumbai vehicles amid Covid-19 curbs: 5 things to know1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2021, 09:03 AM IST
Mumbai recorded 8811 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday taking the tally in the city to 571,018
In order to limit vehicular traffic on Mumbai roads and to allow vehicles related to essential services with more ease, the Mumbai Police has decided to implement a colour code in the city amid Covid-19 restrictions.
Maharashtra remains one of the worst affected states hit by the pandemic. The state on Saturday registered another highest single-day surge in terms of daily cases with 67,123 fresh coronavirus disease cases which took its tally to 3,770,707. The death toll in the state inched towards 60,000 as 419 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 59,970. Mumbai recorded 8811 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday taking the tally in the city to 571,018. The death toll also crossed the 12,000-mark with 51 fresh fatalities. Out of the total active cases, 87,369 are in Mumbai, including 8,834 in the last 24 hours.
