Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Colour-coded stickers on Mumbai vehicles amid Covid-19 curbs: 5 things to know

Colour-coded stickers on Mumbai vehicles amid Covid-19 curbs: 5 things to know

Premium
Deserted view of Marine Drive in Mumbai on Saturday.
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Staff Writer

Mumbai recorded 8811 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday taking the tally in the city to 571,018

In order to limit vehicular traffic on Mumbai roads and to allow vehicles related to essential services with more ease, the Mumbai Police has decided to implement a colour code in the city amid Covid-19 restrictions.

In order to limit vehicular traffic on Mumbai roads and to allow vehicles related to essential services with more ease, the Mumbai Police has decided to implement a colour code in the city amid Covid-19 restrictions.

TRENDING STORIES See All
TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

  • A red sticker will be used for vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, and transportation of essential medical supplies;
  • Green for vehicles carrying consumable items (fruits, vegetables, dairy products etc) and
  • Yellow for essential services including the movement of officials from the government, telephone department, electricity department and the media.
  • These stickers will be provided free of charge by the Mumbai Police and will be used to navigate traffic conditions.
  • The stickers, which should be six-inch circles, will also be made available at 'nakabandi' points and toll nakas for free.

Maharashtra remains one of the worst affected states hit by the pandemic. The state on Saturday registered another highest single-day surge in terms of daily cases with 67,123 fresh coronavirus disease cases which took its tally to 3,770,707. The death toll in the state inched towards 60,000 as 419 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 59,970. Mumbai recorded 8811 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday taking the tally in the city to 571,018. The death toll also crossed the 12,000-mark with 51 fresh fatalities. Out of the total active cases, 87,369 are in Mumbai, including 8,834 in the last 24 hours.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.