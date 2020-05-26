Combating coronavirus: Nagpur registers recovery rate of over 75%

Nagpur: Over 75 per cent of COVID-19 patients have recovered in the district so far, Tukaram Mundhe, Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur said on Tuesday.

Nagpur: Over 75 per cent of COVID-19 patients have recovered in the district so far, Tukaram Mundhe, Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur said on Tuesday.

He said that out of the total 406 patients, 313 people have been discharged after a successful recovery.

He said that out of the total 406 patients, 313 people have been discharged after a successful recovery. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"The total number of COVID-19 patients in Nagpur is 406. Out of 406, 313 patients have recovered. This means our recovery rate is between 75-80 per cent. One of the major reasons for this is early identification, tracing, isolation testing and treatment," Mundhe told ANI.

"The recovery rate of 75 per cent and mortality rate of less than 2 per cent is among the best in the country," he added.

He said that early identification has resulted in lowering the death rate.

"Early identification prevents asymptomatic patients from turning symptomatic. If treatment of an asymptomatic patient starts before he or she turns symptomatic then the chances of death are lowered," he said.

According to the official data, the state has been the worst affected with COVID-19 with 50,231 reported cases and 1,635 deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.