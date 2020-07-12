Combating covid-19: Quarantine facilities to be set up at Eden Gardens

KOLKATA : In a bid to combat COVID-19, quarantine facilities for police personnel will be set up at Eden Gardens, said Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya.

In a video message on Saturday, Dalmiya said that the decision has been taken after a meeting between Kolkata Police and CAB officials.

"In a meeting with between Kolkata Police and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) officials, it has been decided that quarantine facilities will be set up at Eden Gardens. E, F, G and H blocks would initially be used for setting up of the same," he said.

"If required a portion of J block may also be utilized," he added.

Dalmiya further said CAB feels that it is "our duty to stand by the administration in this hour of crisis and especially for COVID-19 warriors."

On Saturday, a meeting at Kolkata Police Headquarter, Lal Bazaar, took place at the Chamber of Special Commissioner Jawed Shamim. It was attended by CAB president Avishek Dalmiya.

Thereafter, a visit to Eden Gardens was undertaken by Kolkata Police led by Arunmoy Saha. CAB president Avishek Dalmiya and Honorary Secretary Snehasish Ganguly were present during the visit.

It has been decided that the groundsmen and other staffs would be shifted to the dormitories and other safer spaces in B, C, K and L blocks inside the stadium.

A total of 1,344 new COVID-19 positive cases, 26 deaths and 611 discharged in West Bengal in the last 24 hours. The total tally stands at 28,453 including 906 deaths and 17,959 discharged, West Bengal's health department said on Saturday.

