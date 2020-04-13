Hyderabad: Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases continued to rise in Telangana, as 32 new cases were reported in Telangana on Monday, with the total number cases in the state now standing at 592. On the same day, one more person who was infected with the virus died, with the total deaths now touching 17. In the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, the total Covid-19 cases increased to 439, as 19 more people tested positive for the virus.

While taking stock of the situation, chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) instructed officials concerned to pay more attention to Hyderabad city (specifically the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area) as patients with Covid-19 are more in numbers in the state's capital. KCR directed officials to divide the city into 17 zones for better management, and asked officials concerned to appoint more personnel for the task.

He also stated that each of the zones should have a special officer and wanted officials and citizens to be more cautious in the backdrop of increase in the positive cases within the state and in the neighbouring states as well. Out of the 246 containment areas in the city, 126 are in Hyderabad itself. The state government is also readying infrastructure so that every day 1,000-1,100 tests can be done and treatment can be given to any number of patients, said a statement from KCR’s office.

In the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, the total number of Covid-19 cases increased to 439, as 19 more person tested positive for the virus on Monday. AP Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking the latter to take into consideration the adverse impact the ongoing lockdown will have on his state’s economy, and said that some of the restrictions could be eased.

In his letter, he brought to Modi’s attention that several godowns in AP, operated by Food Corporation of India, have reached their full capacity and would not be able to store the produce from the Rabi harvest, causing severe hardships. "He therefore requested that necessary instructions be given to the concerned departments to enable clearance of the stocks available currently in godowns or create additional space on an immediate basis and also support states by clearing their FCI dues and supporting them to procure from farmers," said a press release from Reddy’s office.

The AP chief minister also said that the lack of availability of transport has impacted the supply of inputs and also severely hampered the supply of finished goods such as cement, steel etc. causing major hindrance to industries. He suggested that opening of national highways and railways allowing the goods movement will “give fillip to the industrial economy".

While maintaining that he will extend "his whole hearted support to any of the decisions taken by the Central Government", Jagan Mohan Reddy, however, stated that AP should be classified into three zones: red, orange and green (to partially ease the lockdown restrictions).

