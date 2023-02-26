Combined power of security and employment has given new impetus to UP’s economy: PM Modi

PM Modi said that today, Uttar Pradesh is recognized for its law and order and development orientation, a far cry from the earlier image of the mafia and crushed law and order situation.
New Delhi: The combined power of security and employment has given new impetus to the economy of Uttar Pradesh, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Mela, the Prime Minister said that the appointments will enhance the sense of security in Uttar Pradesh as the new recruitments will strengthen the police force in the state.
He added that with more than 1.5 lakh new appointments in UP Police since 2017, both employment and security has improved under the present dispensation.
PM Modi said that today, Uttar Pradesh is recognized for its law and order and development orientation, a far cry from the earlier image of the mafia and crushed law and order situation. “This has led to new opportunities of employment, business and investment."
Prime Minister added that the efforts of the double-engine government, new airports, dedicated freight corridor, new defence corridor, new mobile manufacturing units, modern waterways, a new infrastructure are bringing in unprecedented employment opportunities.
He said that UP has the maximum number of expressways and highways are being developed constantly. “These are not only creating employment but paving the way for more projects in the states. The push to tourism by the state has led to a rise in employment."
PM Modi added that the collateral- free loans up ₹10 lakh under the Mudra Scheme, One District One Product scheme are flourishing MSME and vibrant startup ecosystem.
To the new appointees, the Prime Minister talked about the new challenges and responsibilities and asked them to keep the learner alive in them. “When you come to this service, you get a ‘Danda’ from the police, but God has given you a heart too. That’s why you have to be sensitive and make the system sensitive" he said to the new recruits.
