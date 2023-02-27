Combining technology with traditions and science with art is necessary: Murmu

President Murmu said that new experiments are being done in every field with the help of science and technology. “Technology is also being adopted in the field of art and culture. We can widen the reach of our country’s art, traditions and culture through new technology. We all should be proud of India’s rich and prosperous culture. At the same time, we should give place to new ideas and thinking in our traditions, so that we can connect our youth and future generations with these traditions. It is very important that our youth and children understand the importance of the precious heritage of the country."