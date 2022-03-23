Come 1 April, Delhi to get dedicated lanes for buses, goods carriers. Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This will be imposed in 15 selected roads and ones found violating the strict lane discipline the Delhi government is going to impose, will have to pay a fine of up to ₹ 10,000
NEW DELHI :
Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday took to microblogging site Twitter to announce that from 1 April, buses and good carriers will get dedicated lanes in the national capital.
This will be imposed in 15 selected roads and ones found violating the strict lane discipline the Delhi government is going to impose, will have to pay a fine of up to ₹ 10,000. The errant drivers might also be served with six months of imprisonment.
The notice further mentioned that the traffic police, the transport department will earmark dedicated lanes to be used only by buses and goods carriers from 8am to 10pm.
Other vehicles may be allowed to run on these dedicated lanes during the remainder of the time. Buses and goods carriage vehicles, will however, stick to their dedicated marked lanes round the clock, it said.
The official statement shared by Gahlot said that vehicles found running on other lanes will be liable for prosecution under Section 192-A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which prescribes a fine of ₹ 10,000, and imprisonment upto to six months. They will also be charged under and Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019.
"To make Delhi roads safer, the @ArvindKejriwal govt is starting Bus Lane Enforcement drives to increase Commuter Safety & tackle congestion. Directions have been issued to DTC & Cluster for driver sensitization, PWD for earmarking bus lanes & Transport, Police enforcement teams," Transport minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted.
In the first phase, the enforcement drive will be conducted on 15 of the total 46 corridors selected under the initiative, it said.
These include the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road stretch from Anuvrat Marg T-point to Pul Prahladpur T-point, Ashram Chowk to Badarpur Border, Janakpuri to Madhuban Chowk, Moti Nagar to Dwarka Mor, Britannia Chowk to Dhaula Quan, Kashmere Gate ISBT to Apsra Border, Signature Bridge-Bhopura Border, Jahangirpuri Metro Station-Kashmere Gate ISBT and ITO-Ambedkar Nagar among others.
The transport department has issued an advisory to Delhi Transport Corporation and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd to sensitize its drivers regarding the same.
The Public Works Department has been directed to mark and properly identify the corridors by placing warning signage and boards at suitable places.
In case any light motor vehicle (LMV), such as a car is found parked or unattended in the marked bus lanes and its owner or driver refuses to clear it, the vehicle will be towed away and the driver will have to bear the towing charges in addition to the penalty, it said.
The transport department will deploy two teams in two shifts in order to enforce lane discipline. Cranes will also be deployed for impounding and removal of vehicles obstructing the bus lanes. Videos or photographs of the obstructing vehicles will be captured for evidence, the statement noted.
