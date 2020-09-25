Come 2022, here's how Delhi-Meerut regional rapid transit system will look like

Speaking at the event, Vinay Kumar Singh said, “The rolling stock of India’s first RRTS has been designed with a vision to fulfil the aspirations of the New India. RRTS rolling stock will be energy-efficient with about 30% regeneration during braking. NCRTC has awarded the rolling stock work with an integrated long term comprehensive maintenance by the manufacturer, thus leveraging the benefits of life cycle costing. I am confident that RRTS will prove to be transport backbone for the people of NCR and will define a new benchmark in the transport sector enabling the overall growth of the region".