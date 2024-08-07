‘Come back stronger, we all root for you…,’ PM Modi tells Vinesh Phogat over disqualification from Paris Olympics 2024

  • The Prime Minister also spoke to India Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha seeking first-hand information on the issue and the options India has in the wake of Vinesh's setback.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated7 Aug 2024, 01:24 PM IST
‘Come back stronger, we’re all rooting for you:' PM Modi reacts to Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from Paris Olympics
‘Come back stronger, we’re all rooting for you:’ PM Modi reacts to Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Paris Olympics(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the disqualification of star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Paris Olympics 2024 saying the upset hurts and that he had no words to express the sense of despair that he was going through.

Phogat was disqualified from the 50 kg wrestling event because of being overweight by just 100 gm on August 7, barely hours before her final bout at the Paris Olympics 2024 pursing a gold medal.

“Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing," PM Modi said in a post on X

"At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you,” the Prime Minister said.

On August 6, Phogat pulled off one of the biggest upsets at theParis Gamesby defeating two-time Olympic champion and four-time world champion Yui Susaki 3-2 in the pre-quarterfinals of the women’s freestyle 50 kg weight category at Olympics 2024. Later, the Indian wrestler also defeated Oksana Livach of Ukrainian to storm into the semi-finals as she inched closer to an elusiveOlympic medal.

The Prime Minister also spoke to India Olympic Association president PT Usha seeking first-hand information on the issue and the options India has in the wake of Vinesh's setback. He also asked her to explore the full range of options to help Vinesh’s case. The PM urged Usha to file a strong protest regarding her disqualification if that helps the star wrestler.

In 2023, Phogat was the face of the wrestlers' protest at the national capital's Jantar Mantar against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan. Wrestlers sought Bhushan's resignation as the ex-WFI president was accused of sexual abuse and intimidation

Why was Phogat disqualified?

Phogat was found to be overweight than her wrestling category 50 kg class. Despite her best efforts by the team through the night, Phogat didn't manage to qualify for the mandatory weight criteria of her wrestling category, according to the Indian Olympics Association. Phogat weight in a few grams over 50 kg this morning," IOA said in a statement.

 

First Published:7 Aug 2024, 01:24 PM IST
HomeNewsIndia'Come back stronger, we all root for you…,' PM Modi tells Vinesh Phogat over disqualification from Paris Olympics 2024

