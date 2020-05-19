MUMBAI: When the monsoon hits Mumbai this June, the maximum city, already struggling in its fight against covid-19, will be faced with another challenge, that of vector-borne diseases.

To avoid nasty surprises, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun ramping up bed capacity at public and private hospitals. This, it says, will help hospitals absorb patients with vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, cholera, typhoid and gastroenteritis.

“The upscaling of beds that is going on right now will also be used for patients with monsoon-related diseases," said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health) at BMC.

BMC is working to make available nearly 1 lakh beds for covid-19 patients in the next few days as it expects cases to peak. Besides public and private hospitals, arrangements are being made at dedicated covid-19 facilities, including a modular hospital in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), NSCI Dome in Worli, and Racecourse modular hospital at Mahalaxmi.

“We are trying to ramp up beds at health facilities solely dedicated to covid-19 patients, so that other public and private health facilities can absorb non-covid patients. Some facilities will be exclusively reserved for vector-borne and seasonal diseases so that patients are not turneddown at hospitals," he added.

As of Monday, Mumbai had reported 21,335 covid-19 cases, with death toll at 757.

There have been complaints of patients being turned away from private hospitals as they are either shut or are not admitting patients for fear of covid-19.

"We have to take into consideration the apprehensions of the medical community also, which does not want to work without personal protective equipment. We know the monsoon will bring its own challenges and in anticipation we have asked for all hospitals to be started as soon as possible," said a senior doctor who is in discussions with the BMC to open his clinic.

Mumbai receives an average 2,354 mm of rainfall during June to September, with July being the wettest month, receiving more than one-third of the annual rainfall in the city.

To prepare for the rains, the municipal body has deployed 200-250 teams within its 24 administrative wards (A to T) to prevent mosquito breeding, repair bad patches, potholes, reinstate trenches, improve footpaths, desilt culverts and drains, trim trees, and make repairs at bridges to avoid flooding and waterlogging.

While the downpour and the consequent flooding are a recurrent problem in Mumbai during the monsoon, this time around the challenges are manifold as the city’s slums, usually located along creeks and in low-lying areas, have also become the hotspots for the the novel coronavirus.

As of 2001, slums in greater Mumbai housed more than half of the city’s population.

“We are seeing maximum covid-19 cases from the slum areas in Mumbai and those are also the most susceptible during the monsoon. These include Dharavi, Worli-Mahalaxmi, Matunga/Sion, Parel, Andheri West, Shivaji Nagar, Govandi-Mankhurd, Nagpada and Byculla," said Kakani.





Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated