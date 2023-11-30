Actor and television host Kapil Sharma on November 29, 2023, took to social media platform X to share a bad experience with an IndiGo flight. The comedian expressed his disappointment with the airline, citing a long delay and an absurd excuse that the pilot was stuck in traffic. Kapil Sharma expressed his frustration with the delayed departure and voiced worries about the airline's reliability.

Sharma posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Dear IndiGo, first, you made us wait in the bus for 50 minutes, and now your team is saying the pilot is stuck in traffic. What? Really? We were supposed to take off by 8 pm, and it's 9:20. Still, there is no pilot in the cockpit. Do you think these 180 passengers will fly in Indigo again? Never #indigo 6E 5149 #shameless."

Later, Kapil Sharma shared a video of the passengers deboarding the plane, revealing they had been informed that the aircraft had changed, thus requiring them to return to the terminal.

In a follow-up post, Sharma added, “Now they're deboarding all the passengers and saying we will send you in another aircraft, but again, we have to go back to the terminal for security check."