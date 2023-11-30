Actor and television host Kapil Sharma on November 29, 2023, took to social media platform X to share a bad experience with an IndiGo flight. The comedian expressed his disappointment with the airline, citing a long delay and an absurd excuse that the pilot was stuck in traffic. Kapil Sharma expressed his frustration with the delayed departure and voiced worries about the airline's reliability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharma posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Dear IndiGo, first, you made us wait in the bus for 50 minutes, and now your team is saying the pilot is stuck in traffic. What? Really? We were supposed to take off by 8 pm, and it's 9:20. Still, there is no pilot in the cockpit. Do you think these 180 passengers will fly in Indigo again? Never #indigo 6E 5149 #shameless."

Later, Kapil Sharma shared a video of the passengers deboarding the plane, revealing they had been informed that the aircraft had changed, thus requiring them to return to the terminal.

In a follow-up post, Sharma added, "Now they're deboarding all the passengers and saying we will send you in another aircraft, but again, we have to go back to the terminal for security check."

Director Vivek Agnihotri encountered a similar situation a few hours before Kapil Sharma complained. According to Agnihotri, his IndiGo flight was delayed by almost two hours earlier in the day. "Boarded the aircraft at 11.10 AM. It's 12.40. 1.30 hrs and not a word of information from the captain or crew. Flights get delayed all over the world, but such indifference to passengers is a unique quality that @IndiGo6E possesses. Also, isn't there a way to know the delay? What are all these highly advanced AI software for? Why lock flyers in a tunnel with AC with hassled and lost crew?" the Kashmir Files director posted on X.

A second video, posted by him, showed many passengers asking about the flight delay and expressing their desire to witness some remedial action. The extended delay appeared to have caused them all to be frustrated and upset.

InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the parent company of IndiGo, on Monday, November 28 said the airline has introduced an AI chatbot 6Eskai to elevate its customer service experience.

