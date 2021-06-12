Comedian Mallika Dua's mother Chinna Dua passed away on Friday after fighting a long battle against Covid-19. Mallika's father, veteran journalist Vinod Dua confirmed the sad news on his social media account late night on Friday.

In May, she and her husband got admitted to a hospital after testing positive for the deadly virus.

Chinna Dua, who's real name was Padmavati was top radiologist. She was quite popular on social media for her saree collection, and for her talent of cooking and singing.

Mallika Dua was also heartbroken at the death of her mother Chinn. She took to Instagram stories to share a message with her followers.

"She left us last night. My whole heart. My whole life. The only god I know. My Amma I'm sorry I couldn't save you. You fought so hard my mama. My precious. My heart. You're my whole life," Mallika Dua wrote. "It's not about my loss and grief. It's about a life cut short. I always knew I didn't deserve her. But she deserved to live. I don't know if I will ever be able to pray again," she added.

