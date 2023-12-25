Comedian Neel Nanda, who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, dies days after celebrating 32nd birthday
Comedian Neel Nanda dies: “I (am) deeply shocked and saddened by this. He was a wonderful comic, but a better person,” Nanda's manager Greg Weiss said in a statement on Sunday, December 24.
Stand-up comedian Neel Nanda died at the age of 32 years on Sunday. He had appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and ‘Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party’. Nanda's manager Greg Weiss confirmed the news about the demise of the Los Angeles-based comedian on Sunday.
