Comedian Raju Srivastava hospitalised after he collapsed at gym in Delhi
Comedian Raju Srivastava on Wednesday admitted to AIIMS Delhi
Comedian Raju Srivastava on Wednesday admitted to AIIMS Delhi after he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. The 59-year-old comedian was reportedly running on the treadmill when he suffered a heart attack. Srivastava was brought to the AIIMS emergency at around 10:45 am.