Comedian Raju Srivastava on Wednesday admitted to AIIMS Delhi after he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. The 59-year-old comedian was reportedly running on the treadmill when he suffered a heart attack. Srivastava was brought to the AIIMS emergency at around 10:45 am.

According to a report by PTI news agency, Srivastava was brought to AIIMS by his trainer and was given CPR twice to resuscitate his heart.

"Srivastava had to be resuscitated twice and was rushed to catheterisation lab for emergency angiography," the news agency said.

Srivastava's brother, Ashish Srivastava confirmed the news. He told India Today that the comedian ad a heart attack while going to the gym. He was staying in Delhi to meet some of the big leaders of Uttar Pradesh. The brother said that Srivastava went to the gym in the morning and then went to another gym that day. During the same time, he got a heart attack.

Srivastava's colleague Sunil Pal also said the comedic is doing much better now.

"He is doing fine now. He is out of danger," Pal said in a video he shared with media.

He also thanked Srivastava's fans for their best wishes.

Srivastava has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s even though he first received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge".

He has appeared in Hindi films like "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He was one of the contestants on "Bigg Boss" season three.

Srivastava is the current chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.