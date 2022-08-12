Home / News / India / Comedian Raju Srivastava remains on ventilator
Comedian Raju Srivastava remains on ventilator
1 min read.12 Aug 2022PTI
Comedian Raju Srivastava, who suffered a heart attack on Wednesday, remains to be critical. After being admitted to hospital, he underwent angioplasty. But the actor continues to stay on ventilator in the ICU
Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava continues to be "critical and on ventilator" in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the AIIMS here, sources said on Friday.
"Srivastava continues to be critical and on ventilator in the ICU," the source told PTI.
The comedian is being treated by Dr Nitish Naik, professor at the department of cardiology at the AIIMS.
Srivastava's cousin Ashok Srivastava had on Wednesday evening said the comic suffered a heart attack while exercising.
"He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital," he had told PTI, adding that the actor-comedian's wife Shikha Srivastava had reached Delhi.
Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.
He has appeared in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa" (remake) and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He was one of the contestants on "Bigg Boss" season three.