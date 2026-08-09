Comedian Samay Raina donates ₹10 lakh for Assam flood relief, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanks him

The Assam floods have led to a fresh wave of support, with stand-up comedian and content creator Samay Raina donating ₹10 lakh to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund for those affected by the floods.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Raina for the contribution in a post shared on social media. The Assam Chief Minister's Office shared the acknowledgement on X along with the RTGS transaction advice. The official handle wrote, "HCM Dr @himantabiswa acknowledges the contribution of 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund by Shri Samay Raina."

The donation comes as Assam continues to deal with the impact of floods. Large parts of Assam's Golaghat district remained inundated on Friday morning after the water levels of the Dhansiri and Doyang rivers continued to rise, forcing several families to leave their homes and take shelter in relief camps.

Raina's contribution comes at a time when relief and rehabilitation work is continuing across the flood-hit areas. His donation adds to the support being provided to people affected by the floods.

Raina's 2025 Controversy Raina was also in the news in 2025 after an episode of his YouTube show India's Got Latent led to a police case in Assam. The case also involved YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and others over allegations of promoting obscenity and using sexually explicit and vulgar content.

After taking a break from content creation, Raina has returned with the second season of India's Got Latent, which is available on Netflix and YouTube.

Other Celebrities Extend Support Raina is not the only celebrity to contribute towards flood relief in Assam. Actor Kartik Aaryan has also donated ₹1 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Actor Randeep Hooda, meanwhile, visited flood-hit Sivasagar and met affected families and relief volunteers.

Assam floods More than 1.55 lakh people remained affected by Assam floods, with the toll in this year's deluge reaching 98 with one more fatality, officials said on Saturday.

Even as 13 districts remained affected, the government will, from Sunday, launch an assessment of damage caused by the deluge to expedite release of funds for permanent rehabilitation in the four worst-hit districts in the eastern part of the state, PTI reported.

Officials said one death was reported from the Mahmora revenue circle in Charaideo district, taking the toll to 98.

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Thirteen districts -- Sivasagar, Golaghat, Nagaon, Hojai, Sonitpur, Dhemaji, Darrang, Biswanath, Kamrup (M), Lakhimpur, Udalguri, Jorhat and Charaideo -- remained affected on Friday.

A total of 1,55,849 people were reeling under the deluge, with Golaghat being the worst-hit district, where 58,750 were affected, followed by Sivasagar (48,286) and Jorhat (25,259). On Thursday, over 1.68 lakh people in 15 districts were affected.