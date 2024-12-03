Comedian Sunil Pal goes missing after show, found hours later

Mumbai: Popular comedian and ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ actor Sunil Pal had reportedly gone missing after his show outside Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the actor was found safe after several hours and is returning home.

How did Sunil Pal go missing? The comedian had travelled to the outskirts of Mumbai for a performance and was expected to return home on December 3. However, when his wife Sarita tried to contact him, his phone was switched off, reports said.

Sunil Pal's wife Sarita had been extremely worried after the comedian's phone was unreachable for hours. "I kept calling him for hours, but there was no response. I hope he is safe and returns soon," report quoted Sarita as saying.

Howver, TOI reported that the actor was returning home. Film Trade analyst Girish Wankhede told ETimes that the comedian was in a problem, but is on his way back from Delhi to Mumbai.

Sunil Pal's row with producers In 2017, Sunil Pal alleged that renowned Bollywood director Anees Bazmee, who recently directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, had refused to pay him for a performance Bazmee had requested. "I have around ₹20-25 lakh stuck in the market with various producers…" the comedian had told HT.

More about Sunil Pal Besides his stand-up comedy stints, Sunil Pal has also appeared in several Bollywood comedy movies including ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ (2006), ‘Bombay to Goa’ (2007), and ‘Kick’ (2014). While his last on-screen appearance was in ‘Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle’ (2018), Sunil Pal is quite active on social media, regularly engaging with his fans through videos and posts.

The comedian's latest Instagram post was on December 2, before he went missing Tuesday night.

Sunil Pal rose to fame in 2005 after he won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - a household name in comedy series. His impeccable comedic timing and relatable humor won him a large fan base. Over the years, he has also appeared on popular shows like 'Comedy Champions' and 'Comedy Circus Ke SuperStars'.