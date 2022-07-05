COMEDK UGET result 2022 declared. Here's direct link, steps to download scorecard1 min read . 07:21 PM IST
- Students who took the examination can check their scores and download the COMEDK 2022 scorecard on the official website- comedk.org.
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET) 2022 results were released on Tuesday, 5 July at 11am.
Students who took the examination can check their scores and download the COMEDK 2022 scorecard on the official website- comedk.org.
The COMEDK UGET exam 2022 was held on June 19 for candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses offered by the participating institutes in Karnataka.
Candidates must enter the application sequence number/ User Id and password to download the COMEDK UGET scorecard. COMEDK-UGET and Uni-Gauge were held in two shifts on 19 June.
Candidates can also download the COMEDK UGET 2022 final answer key and the candidate’s response sheet from the official website.
Successful candidates will have to appear for the counselling and admission process.
Keep an eye on the official website of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK).
Here's how to download COMEDK UGET 2022 scorecard
1. Visit the official website- comedk.org
2. On the homepage, click on the “COMEDK UGET 2022 Scorecard" option.
3. Enter the login credentials such as application sequence number/ User Id and password.
4. Your COMEDK 2022 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
5. Download the COMEDK UGET and COMEDK Uni-Gauge 2022 Test Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.
