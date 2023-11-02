News
Comfort with credit, now at a younger age
SummaryThe study reveals that there is an increasing acceptance of credit among young Indians, with 22% taking their first personal loan and 24% taking a credit card before the age of 25.
Mumbai: India’s borrowers are getting ever younger, with more people taking out their first loans in their mid-20s, a new study showed.
