Coming near your doorstep soon, a revamped street vending cart

After a final selection, the ministry proposes to provide these models in mass scale to street vendors. “The objective of the competition was to design a new and cost-effective solution for a modern vending cart to cope with the recent challenges emerging due to covid-19. The cart should also provide better business prospects in the post covid-19 world. Design should also consider issues and opportunities for street vendors so that they can sell better with improved efficiency and pride. It should address the needs of all segments of society," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

