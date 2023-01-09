Coming soon: Lane discipline for auditors

SRBC has denied any breach and believes it is firmly in compliance with all applicable norms, according to an industry executive aware of its position. The firm, in its response to the NFRA, asserted that other independent member firms of EY Group operating in India are not related to it in a way that is against the law. That is, they are not covered by the Companies Act provision prohibiting an auditor from offering eight non-audit services to clients indirectly. There is no commonality of ownership, control, management or trademark between SRBC and any of the other independent members of the EY Group that may show they are related in such a way, the audit firm informed the regulator. But the NFRA found this argument unacceptable, and stated as much in its audit quality review report.

