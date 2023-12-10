Coming soon: NFRA's reports on top 5 auditors
Summary
- The critical assessments based on inspections carried out—a first-of-its-kind exercise by NFRA—cover five firms: Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants, Deloitte Haskins and Sells, BSR & Co., S.R. Batliboi & Co., and Walker Chandiok & Co.
NEW DELHI : The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) is finalizing critical assessments of how India’s top auditors function while auditing financial statements of businesses, a person close to the development said, as the regulator works to improve audit quality in the country.