Coming soon: NFRA's reports on top 5 auditors

A spokesperson for Walker Chandiok & Co. said, “Indeed, we are also aware that the five largest audit firms were selected by NFRA to review their audit quality as is the mandate of NFRA. We welcome the constitution of NFRA and indeed its recent admission to International Forum of Independent Audit Regulators (IFIAR), which will help harmonize reviews between global regulators. Independent audit regulators have been conducting reviews and publishing their reports in many jurisdictions for nearly two decades, and it is great to see Indian users of financial statements will also have access to some publicly available validation of audit quality."