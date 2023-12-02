Commander Prerna Deosthalee will be the first woman officer of the Indian Navy to command Indian Naval Warship, the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet posted on X on Saturday. The tweet came a day after Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said the Indian Navy has appointed its first woman commanding officer in a naval ship in sync with its philosophy of 'all roles-all ranks' for female personnel.

Who is Commander Prerna Deosthalee? A brief profile Commander Prerna Deosthale is presently the First Lieutenant of warship INS Chennai, the Indian Navy said. She hails from Mumbai and joined the Indian Navy in 2009, Free Press Journal reported. ALSO READ: Spain’s Navantia to bid for Indian Navy’s landing platform docks contract Prerana Deosthali was also appointed as the commanding officer of INS Trinkat based in Goa. "She was recently presented the appointment letter by Western Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Praveen Nair on being selected as Commanding Officer of Waterjet FAC INS Trinkat," the Navy said.

According to Free Press Journal, Lieutenant Commander Prerana is the first lady Observer on Tupolev Tu-142, a maritime reconnaissance aircraft followed a stint on the P8I, also a reconnaissance aircraft. She hails from Mumbai and schooled at the Convent of Jesus and Mary.,

Lieutenant Commander Prerana is reportedly a post graduate in psychology from St Xaviers College. She schooled at the Convent of Jesus and Mary. She is married to a naval officer and has a three-year-old daughter, the report added.

Addressing a press conference ahead of Navy Day, Admiral Kumar said on Friday, "We also appointed the first woman commanding officer of an Indian naval ship. It has been our effort to constantly challenge the status quo to ensure that the navy remains on an aspirational and dynamic trajectory into the future."

He added that more than 1,000 women agniveers have been incorporated into the Indian Navy this year. "... I want to say that with the third batch, which has just been inducted, we have now crossed over 1000 women affiliates in the navy," he added.

