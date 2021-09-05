Teachers' Day 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the teaching fraternity and said it was commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in Covid times.

“On Teachers' Day, greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds. It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in the COVID-19 times," PM Modi tweeted.

I pay my respects to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recall his distinguished scholarship as well as contributions to our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021

He also paid tributes to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as Teacher's Day.

September 5 was first celebrated as Teachers’ Day in 1962. Dr Radhakrishnan, who was the first vice president and, later, the second president of India, was born on this day in 1888. In 1954.

“Remembering the visionary V. O. Chidambaram Pillai on his Jayanti. He made pioneering contributions to our freedom movement. He also envisioned a self-reliant India and made key efforts towards it, especially in the ports and shipping sectors. We are deeply inspired by him," PM Modi said in another tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, extended his greetings on the occasion.

