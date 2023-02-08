Comments sought on HVDLE norms
- This comes as Sebi received representations made by HVDLEs seeking exemption requests with certain listing obligations and disclosure requirements (LODR) regulations.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Wednesday floated a consultation paper seeking comments on review of corporate governance norms for a high value debt listed entity (HVDLE). The public comments have been sought till 22 February.
