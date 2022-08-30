Commerce minister reviews FTA negotiations

Commerce minister reviews FTA negotiations2 min read . 05:23 PM IST
Bengaluru: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday held a meeting to review the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with various countries.
Deliberations focused on ways to fastrack negotiations to achieve mutually beneficial FTAs, paving the way for increased exports, investments and people to people ties, Goyal said on Twitter. It comes at a time when India is negotiating free-trade pacts with a host of countries including the UK, Canada, Israel, and the European Union.
India and Canada are set to begin the fourth round of talks next month. New Delhi and Ottawa relaunched trade negotiations in March after a gap of nearly 10 years. While India is looking for duty-free access for its textile and apparel products along with easier norms for the movement of Indian professionals, Canada could look for larger market access for its wine, dairy and agricultural products. India and the UK concluded the fifth round of talks for the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) last month and aim to conclude the agreement by October. The agreement is estimated to double India-UK bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030.
India-UAE comprehensive economic partnership agreement came into effect on 1 May, which immediately eliminated duties for 90% of India’s exports in value terms to the UAE covering sectors including gems and jewellery, textiles, leather, and engineering goods among others.
The pact, negotiated in record 88 days, was signed between the two sides on 18 February. It is the first major free trade pact signed by the Narendra Modi-led government since it came to power in 2014 and is likely to benefit about US$ 26 billion worth of Indian products that are subjected to 5% import duty by the UAE.
Meanwhile, the interim pact with Australia called economic cooperation and trade agreement (ECTA) was signed on 2 April, providing India duty-free access on 95% tariff lines that it exports to Canberra, including textiles, leather, furniture, jewellery, machinery and select medical devices. India has offered immediate tariff elimination on 40% of its tariff lines comprising 85% of Australia’s exports in value terms to India and another 30.3% of its tariff lines will see elimination or reduction of tariffs in 3,5,7 and 10 years time period. However, the agreement is yet to be ratified by the Australian parliament. The negotiations for a full pact will likely commence in a few months.
