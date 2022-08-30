Commerce minister reviews FTA negotiations

India and Canada are set to begin the fourth round of talks next month. New Delhi and Ottawa relaunched trade negotiations in March after a gap of nearly 10 years. While India is looking for duty-free access for its textile and apparel products along with easier norms for the movement of Indian professionals, Canada could look for larger market access for its wine, dairy and agricultural products. India and the UK concluded the fifth round of talks for the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) last month and aim to conclude the agreement by October. The agreement is estimated to double India-UK bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030.

