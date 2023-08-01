comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 15:58:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.2 0.04%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 891.55 0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 225.15 3.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 251.75 -5.36%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 643.25 -0.12%
Business News/ News / India/  Govt issues new guidelines to revitalize domestic tyre industry
Back

New Delhi: The commerce ministry on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines aimed at bolstering domestic tyre manufacturing industry, three years after imposing curbs on import of certain pneumatic tyres.

The move comes as the Indian tyre industry experiences a surge in demand for both domestic sales and exports, driven by an increase in vehicle ownership and the rising mobility and industrialization.

“Considering the overall growth of tyre Industry in India, the ministry of commerce and industry has proposed fresh guidelines for tyre manufacturers committing to invest in India in brownfield or greenfield projects for manufacturing tyres, falling under the restricted list. Specific details are available with the concerned division of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)," the ministry of commerce & industry said.

The increasing ownership of vehicles aids the tyre industry. There is also a surge in demand for tyres for trucks and buses owing to rising mobility and industrialization. Research and Development (R&D) and the launch of advanced and eco-friendly tyres also aid the market growth for tyres, it said.

“Presently, import authorizations for new pneumatic tyres have been placed under the ‘restricted category’ in terms of Notification No. 12/2015-2000 dated 12-06-2020 issued by the DGFT, and hence, the importers have to apply for an Import License for tyres covered under the aforesaid notification," according to the ministry.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 06:02 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout