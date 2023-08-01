Govt issues new guidelines to revitalize domestic tyre industry1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 06:01 PM IST
The ministry of commerce and industry has proposed fresh guidelines for tyre manufacturers committing to invest in India in brownfield or greenfield projects for manufacturing tyres, falling under the restricted list
New Delhi: The commerce ministry on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines aimed at bolstering domestic tyre manufacturing industry, three years after imposing curbs on import of certain pneumatic tyres.
