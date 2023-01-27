Commerce Ministry recommends anti-dumping duty on vinyl tiles from China, Taiwan1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 03:46 PM IST
The decision has been taken after concluding in a probe that the product has been exported at dumped prices into India which impacted the domestic industry.
With an aim to guard domestic players from cheap imports from these countries, the Commerce Ministry has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on vinyl tiles coming from China and Taiwan for a time period of five years.
