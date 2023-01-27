With an aim to guard domestic players from cheap imports from these countries, the Commerce Ministry has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on vinyl tiles coming from China and Taiwan for a time period of five years.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has issued a notification in this regard, according to the news agency PTI.

The decision has been taken after concluding in a probe that the product has been exported at dumped prices into India which impacted the domestic industry, the directorate said.

"The Authority recommends imposition of the anti-dumping duty on the imports ... originating in or exported from the subject countries, for five years," the notification read.

Vinyl tiles or PVC flooring tiles, which is used for covering the floors in the residential and the commercial buildings, mimics the appearance of the natural materials.

The directorate conducted the probe following a complaint from Welspun Flooring Ltd, Welspun Global Brands Ltd, Welspun India Ltd. The directorate works under the commerce ministry.

The recommended duty is USD 2.05 per sq meter and USD 1.44 per sq meter. The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose the duty. The imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) regime, PTI reported.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

(With PTI inputs)