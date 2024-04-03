Commerce ministry shifts focus to push fresh fruits and vegetables to US and EU
The move is seen as a redefined approach of the government to fill the export gap widened after the ban on essential food items like wheat, non-basmati rice, and broken rice.
New Delhi: With an export ban in place on rice and wheat, the union commerce ministry has shifted its focus to exports of agricultural products including fresh fruit and vegetables to new destinations, including the US, European Union and African countries, two persons said.