The Union Ministry of Coal said on Monday that it has extended the due date for bidding for the commercial coal mine till 13 January, 2023. The sixth round of commercial coal mine auctions was launched by the ministry on 3 November, 2022 along with the second attempt of the fifth round of commercial coal mine auctions. The due date for submission of online and offline bids was 30 December, 2022. The Union ministry has now extended it until 13 January, 2023.

In a release, the Union ministry said that it has organized Investor’s Conclaves in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Indore recently for which tremendous response was received.

“Many requests for extension of bid due date were received during conclaves and also in writing at the office of Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal. In response to such requests from prospective bidders, the Ministry has extended the bid due date till 13 January, 2023," the ministry said.

The revised auction schedule has been uploaded on the MSTC portal. The prospective bidders have been advised to adhere to the timelines provided in the revised schedule for bid submission.

Meanwhile, the coal production in India will touch 1 billion tonnes in the next financial year ending March, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi informed Parliament on Monday. The development comes as the country gears up to stop the import of thermal coal by 2024-25.

Replying to queries in the Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour, the coal minister said India's domestic coal requirement will reach 1,500 million tonnes by 2030.

"As far as production is concerned, in FY14 it was 566 million tonnes. This year our total production will be 900 million tonnes, this means all our PSUs are producing to the optimum level," Pralhad Joshi said in the Rajya Sabha.

(With agency inputs)