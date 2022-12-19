Commercial coal mine bid due date extension till 13 Jan, 2023

The Union Ministry of Coal said on Monday that it has extended the due date for bidding for the commercial coal mine till 13 January, 2023. The sixth round of commercial coal mine auctions was launched by the ministry on 3 November, 2022 along with the second attempt of the fifth round of commercial coal mine auctions. The due date for submission of online and offline bids was 30 December, 2022. The Union ministry has now extended it until 13 January, 2023.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}