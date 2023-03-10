Commercial Dialogue 2023: India, US ink MoU on semiconductor supply chain, innovation partnership. Details here2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 01:11 PM IST
- The MoU was signed under the framework of India – US Commercial Dialogue was signed the Commercial Dialogue 2023 held in New Delhi Delhi today.
US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo and Union Commerce & Industry minister Piyush Goyal on 10 March signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on semiconductor supply chain and innovation partnership.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×