US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo and Union Commerce & Industry minister Piyush Goyal on 10 March signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on semiconductor supply chain and innovation partnership.

The MoU was signed under the framework of India – US Commercial Dialogue was signed the Commercial Dialogue 2023 held in New Delhi Delhi today.

As per the Ministry's statement, this MoU seeks to establish a collaborative mechanism between the two governments on semiconductor supply chain resiliency and diversification in view of US’s CHIPS and Science Act and India’s Semiconductor Mission.

It aims to leverage complementary strengths of both countries and facilitate commercial opportunities and development of semiconductor innovation ecosystems through discussions on various aspects of semiconductor value chain.

The MoU envisages mutually beneficial R&D, talent and skill development, the statement said.

India-US Commercial Dialogue was re-launched today to discuss cooperation for unlocking new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

The Commercial Dialogue is a cooperative undertaking encompassing regular government-to-government meetings to be held in conjunction with private sector meetings, with an aim to facilitate trade, and maximise investment opportunities across a broad range of economic sectors.

Raimondo on Thursday had said that semiconductor was a shared priority and India and the US are implementing a semiconductor programme.

Meanwhile, the last India-US Commercial Dialogue was held in February 2019. Since then, due to the pandemic and other factors it could not be held. It is proposed to re-launch the Commercial Dialogue with a strategic outlook with focus on supply chain resiliency and diversification and new emerging areas, after a gap of three years.

Earlier, India-US CEO Forum was soft-launched by the Indian commerce and industry minister and US Secretary of Commerce on November 9, 2022, via video-conference for which identified key priorities were increasing supply chain resilience, enhancing energy security and reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions, advancing inclusive digital trade; and facilitating post-pandemic economic recovery, especially for small businesses.

India is the ninth largest trading partner for the US, while the US is India's largest trading partner and the largest export destination, according to a statement of the ministry of commerce and industry. The bilateral trade in goods saw very robust growth during CY2022, surpassing USD 131 billion in goods, thus doubling since 2014 (in 8 years) while total trade in goods and services is expected to cross USD 180 billion.

According to the ministry statement, US is also the third biggest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) for India, and the US is one of the top five investment destinations for India.

