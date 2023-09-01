Breaking News
Commercial gas cyclinder prices down after govt slashed domestic LPG rates. Check latest price1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 10:11 AM IST
After domestic gas cylinders, prices of commerical LPG gas reduced by oil marketing companies
Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) slashed the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders on Friday. According to ANI news agency, the prices of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders have been reduced by ₹158.
