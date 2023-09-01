Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) slashed the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders on Friday. According to ANI news agency, the prices of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders have been reduced by ₹158.

The announcement came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slashed the prices of domestic LPG gas cylinders by ₹200.

The Indian Oil company has cut the rates of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹158 per 19 kg in the national capital Delhi. Indian Oil's current price for a 19-kg cylinder stands at ₹1,522.50.

Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders occur on the first day of each month, with the new rates becoming effective from September 1.

Earlier in August, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were slashed by ₹99.75.

In July, the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders were increased by ₹7 each.

Before this hike, there had been two consecutive price cuts for commercial LPG cylinders which were in May and June this year. While in May OMCs reduced the price of a commercial LPG cylinder by ₹172, in June it was reduced by ₹83.

In April, too, their prices were reduced by ₹91.50 per unit.

Cooking gas prices have shot up in the last couple of years and have become a major election issue.

The Congress party used the high LPG prices, which had burnt a hole in the budgets of households already reeling under high inflation, effectively in the recently concluded assembly elections in Karnataka.

With Centre's reducing the LPG prices is a move to soften the impact of rising inflation on households as well as counter the promise of cheaper LPG made by the Congress party in upcoming assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Central government cut the agricultural infrastructure development levy on imports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), liquefied propane, and liquefied butane to zero.

Separately, Oil marketing companies have raised the prices of jet fuel by 14% to ₹1.12 lk/kl in Delhi ahead of the festive season. There has been a rise of roughly 24% in the past two months.